Elul 10, 5777 , 01/09/17 Israeli gymnast wins bronze medal Israeli rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram on Thursday evening won a bronze medal in the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships. The 18-year-old Ashram became the second Israeli gymnast to win a medal in the World Championships.