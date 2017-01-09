Israeli rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram on Thursday evening won a bronze medal in the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships.
The 18-year-old Ashram became the second Israeli gymnast to win a medal in the World Championships.
Elul 10, 5777 , 01/09/17
Israeli gymnast wins bronze medal
