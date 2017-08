23:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Israel drops EuroBasket opener to Italy Israel’s basketball team lost on Thursday evening to Italy by a score of 96-48. The game was the first one of the EuroBasket, the European Basketball Championship. ► ◄ Last Briefs