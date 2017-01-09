'State has lost control of Jordan Valley'

Farmers in the Jordan Valley tell of thousands of dunams of dry farmland lying fallow due to water theft by Arabs living in neighboring villages.

Yehuda Reines, a farmer in Mehola in the northern Jordan Valley, said that out of a 1000 cubic meter water drill, Arabs receive 60-70% and steal the rest, leaving farmers with no water.

Both the Civil Administration and the Mekorot water company claim that they are not responsible for the thefts and at present there is nobody to turn to for respite.

Reines said that even when Mekorot close the illegal water pipes the Arabs just reconnect them. "They're laughing in our faces," he says.








