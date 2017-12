22:55 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Trump to donate a million dollars to hurricane victims US president Donald Trump will donate a million dollars from his own private fortune to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey, the White House reported Thursday. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 31, 10:55 PM, 8/31/2017