President Rivlin,Herzog attend Elkana 40-yr celebration

President Rivlin and opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog participated Thursday evening in 40th anniversary celebrations for the establishment of the Samarian community of Elkana.

Rivlin said that "when one walks the streets of Elkana, it's hard to believe that it was once pioneering to come here. Today, Elkana is an empire - a pretty local authority with parks, schoold and an educational college.

The president added that "when I come here and look around, I cannot cease to be amazed by the growth, the development, what you have established here in the heart of Samaria."

Herzog wrote on his Twitter account that he had been happy to join the celebrations, adding that "we are friends despite our arguments."