Haley: Iran 'showing true colors' in supporting Hamas

US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley responded to the "stunning admission" from Tehran that it is ignoring the US ban on arms exports.

Haley said that Iran is barred from exporting weapons under a key UN resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and “once again, Iran is showing its true colors.” .

Iran must abide by UN resolutions or decide “whether it wants to be the leader of a jihadist terrorist movement,” Haley added.

“It’s long past time for the international community to hold Iran to the same standard that all countries who actually value peace and security are held to.”