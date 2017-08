21:40 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Father and son arrested for attack on hospital guard Police arrested a Beersheva father and son, aged 47and 20, on suspicion of attacking a security guard at the Wolfson hospital in Holon after he prevented them from entering a ward after visiting hours. The guard was moderately injured in the incident. ► ◄ Last Briefs