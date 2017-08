21:27 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 ISIS convoy attacked by US, withdraws to Western Syria An ISIS convoy withdrew Thursday into Western Syria after it was attacked from the air by US air force planes. The convoy which contained hundreds of the ISIS fighters was on its way to the east of the country after it had left Lebanon in wake of an agreement with Hezbollah.

