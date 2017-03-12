Police released the husband of a 70-year-old Beersheva woman found dead in their Beersheva apartment.
"The body was sent to the Forensic Institute but there is no suspicion of foul play at present," a police statement said.
News BriefsElul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17
Husband of dead Beersheva woman released
