21:16 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Husband of dead Beersheva woman released Police released the husband of a 70-year-old Beersheva woman found dead in their Beersheva apartment. "The body was sent to the Forensic Institute but there is no suspicion of foul play at present," a police statement said.