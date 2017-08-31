Trump to visit Texas again on Saturday

US president Donald Trump is expected to visit Saturday other parts of Texas that are still reeling in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

"The No. 1 thing after talking to him just a little bit ago that he wanted to re-enforce from today was that this is all about people, making sure that we are taking care of the people of Texas, that is his No. 1 priority," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Sanders told reporters earlier in the day that the president intended to wait before visiting other affected areas in the state because he didn't want to disrupt ongoing rescue efforts, according to a report by ABC News .



