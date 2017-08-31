Slomiansky: Supreme Court forcing us to legislate

The head of the Knesset Law Committee, Nissan Slomiansky(Jewish Home) responded to the Supreme Court decision which makes it harder for the government to deal effectively with the migrant issue in South Tel Aviv.

Slomiansky said that "the judges are forcing us to legislate again and that is what we will do. The Supreme Court judges always look at equality but for South Tel Aviv residents and Judea and Samaria residents there is not equality. There are no Jews where the migrants are, we need to legislate and transfer them to a third world country and remove the word "by agreement" from the law.

"If the court will disqualfiy the law we will add an overruling clause and bypass the court but we don't want to fight with the Supreme Court."