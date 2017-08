Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev hotly denied reports that she is involved in a secret deal between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Labor minister regarding playing soccer games on Shabbat.

Regev's office said that she had not participated in any of the meetings. Regev herself said that "I am opposed to any broadening of Shabbat desecrations in soccer games beyond the established status quo. I also won't be party to any deal on the Shabbat."