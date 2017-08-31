Shurat Hadin praises dismissal of anti-Adelson lawsuit

The Tel-Aviv based Jewish rights organization, Shurat HaDin praised the decision of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, to dismiss a lawsuit accusing billionaire casino magnate and philanthropist, Sheldon Adelson, along with others of supporting violations against Palestinians. In Bassem al-Tamimi vs. Sheldon Adelson, the plaintiffs alleged Adelson, and forty-nine other defendants, committed war crimes and engaged in a civil conspiracy, for which they requested $1 billion in damages.



The defendants filed a motion to have all the claims against them dismissed as frivolous, arguing that the case was a mere harassment suit brought by Palestinian activists seeking to discredit the Jewish State and intimidate those who donate to Israeli causes.

Adelson is the main sponsor of the Yisrael Hayom newspaper, the most widely read newspaper in Israel, as well as donating to numerous other causes.

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, president of Shurat HaDin, commented that "We whole-heartedly support the court's decision to dismiss this frivolous lawsuit. Cases such as al-Tamimi vs. Adelson are brought solely to furnish a foundation of legal legitimacy for the BDS movement, and undermine the legitimacy of Israel. The plaintiffs sought to create a stigma and intimidate those who donate to Israeli charities and support the Jewish State. We are grateful that the court understood the objective and agenda of these radicals, as well as the fabrication in their claims. We hope that the Judge will see clear to impose the large costs of these proceedings on the plaintiffs to deter future frivolous suits."