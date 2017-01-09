US to Russia: Close San Fransisco,NY consulates

The US has ordered Russia to close its consulate in San Fransisco. The US also ordered a reduction in the Russian diplomatic presence in Washington and New York by Saturday with the closure of a chancery annex in Washington and consular annex in New York.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in July that the US diplomatic mission in Russia must be reduced in retaliation for new sanctions passed by the US Congress.

The State Department said Thursday it had complied with Russia's demand.

"We believe this action was unwarranted and detrimental to the overall relationship between our countries," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.