Noam Arnon: We are here for all the people of Israel

The spokesman for the Hevron Jewish community, Noam Arnon, spoke to Arutz Sheva and welcomed the new municipal arrangement in Hevron enabling the establishment of a separate independent municipal service for Jews and said that it was absurd that Jews should have had to receive services from the PA and that the services were very poor and erratic.

Arnon expressed his hope that the community, numbering 75 families, would grow bigger since "it is the city of all the Jewish nation's fathers. We are not here just for ourselves."