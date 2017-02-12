Netanyahu: I have nothing to hide

Prime Minister Netanyahu admitted that he spoke from time to time with journalists and editors but said that this was perfectly acceptable as politics and the media have an ongoing discussion in a democracy.

Netanyahu said that the spokeswoman for the Zionist Union had spoken with the Ynet site a few hours before the closing of polls regarding a headline on the site. He added that all politicians act in this way.

Netanyahu added that he had nothing to hide and said that he had spoken to Sheldon Adelson "my good friend for 30 years" on average 0.75 times a week and to the editor of the most read newspaper in Israel, Yisrael Hayom, which maintains a national liberal viewpoint, on average 1.5 times a week.