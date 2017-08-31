Degel Hatorah Knesset members met with Ponovezh yeshiva head Rabbi Gershon Edelstein to discuss whether to convene a meeting of the Council of Torah Sages to discuss action on the issue of Shabbat desecrations in the public arena.
Degel Hatorah: Convene Council of Torah Sages
Degel Hatorah Knesset members met with Ponovezh yeshiva head Rabbi Gershon Edelstein to discuss whether to convene a meeting of the Council of Torah Sages to discuss action on the issue of Shabbat desecrations in the public arena.
