19:11 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Degel Hatorah: Convene Council of Torah Sages Degel Hatorah Knesset members met with Ponovezh yeshiva head Rabbi Gershon Edelstein to discuss whether to convene a meeting of the Council of Torah Sages to discuss action on the issue of Shabbat desecrations in the public arena.