MK Rosenthal: Government abusing disabled citizens

MK Miki Rosenthal(Zionist Union) participated in the disabled persons demonstration in Tel Aviv.

Rosenthal said that "the disabled persons struggle is one of the most just, humane and important struggles ever to take place in Israel. The demand to live with dignity is a basic and fundamental right.

"The government of Israel is abusing its disabled citizens by dragging its feet interminably. The disabled should be compensated immediately, before the holidays. This is not luxuries, this is money for food and medicine."