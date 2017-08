Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev toured South Tel Aviv together with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Regev described residents of the region as "refugees in their land" and added that "the mayor of Tel Aviv-Yaffo does not really care about the south of the town. If the migrants were living in the north of the city, he would have long since invested and redeveloped the area."

Prime Minister Netanyahu promised residents he would act to send migrants back to Africa.