17:51 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Car catches fire in Haifa, driver seriously injured A driver was seriously injured after his car caught fire in Degania Boulevard, Haifa. MDA paramedics provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to Rambam hospital.

