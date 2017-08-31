MK Kisch: Investigate Balad party for supporting terror

Knesset Committee head Yoav Kisch(Likud) sent a letter to Attorney-General Mandelblit requesting that he open an investigation against the Balad party for incitement and support of terror.

Kisch said that Balad supported a summer camp for children which included incitement to terror, praise of terrorists and hatred of Israel.

The Yediot Aharonot newspaper reported Wednesday that in the closing ceremony of the camp, the children were taken to the Dehaisha refugee camp in Beit Lehem, where they joined local children in a march in honor of fallen terrorists. The children reportedly marched with PLO flags and cried "with spirit and blood we will redeem you Palestine."