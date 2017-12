17:33 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Elad toddler scalded by boiling water A 1.5-year-old toddler was scalded by boiling water at her home in Elad. MDA and United Hatzalah medics provided her with medical treatment and transferred her to hospital.

