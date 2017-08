17:13 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 70-year-old woman found dead in Beersheva apartment A 70-year-old woman was found dead in her Beersheva apartment. Her husband who summoned police was arrested for interrogation. The circumstances of death are unclear at this time. ► ◄ Last Briefs