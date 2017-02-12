Report: Trump fires US ambassador to Jordan

The Foreign Policy newspaper reports that US President Donald Trump has fired the US ambassador to Jordan in accordance with a request by Jordan's king Abdullah.
The reason for the ambassador's dismissal is unknown.
