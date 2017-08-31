Police rearrest 17-yr-old Haifa murder suspect

Police have located and rearrested the 17-year-old boy accused of murder who escaped Monday from a Haifa court.
Another person was waiting outside the courthouse on a motorcycle and the youth escaped with him.
