Russian security officials arrested two suspects on suspicion of involvement in planning an ISIS-motivated attack. The attack was supposed to take place September 1st which is the first day of school in Russia.
16:28
News BriefsElul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17
Russia: ISIS suspects planning attack arrested
