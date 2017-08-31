Polish leader: 'remove Auschwitz from tourist sites'

The president of the national tourist organization in Poland was fired after noting in a newspaper interview that he had removed the Auschwitz memorial from the itinerary for foreign journalists’ visits.

Marek Olszewski, who has held his post since March, also suggested a similar move for the Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw in a story published in the Polish Gazeta Wyborcza.

Polish Minister of Tourism Witold Bańka said it a tweet that he was firing Olszewski immediately over what he called the “scandalous remarks.” Banka was unaware that Olszewski had removed the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum until the story was published.



