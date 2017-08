16:07 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Netiv Avot residents petition Supreme Court Residents of the Netiv Avot neighborhood of Elazar in Gush Etzion have petitioned the Supreme Court to allow them to saw off the problematic parts of their houses and leave the houses standing. At present a demolition order hangs over 15 houses in the neighborhood, parts of which are deemed to have been built on private land. ► ◄ Last Briefs