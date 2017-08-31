Civil Administration destroys Gush Katif evacuee's home

The Civil Administration demolished on Thursday the house of Ariel Hiller, a resident of Mitzpe Eshtamoa in the Southern Hevron region who was expelled from Gush Katif 12 years ago.

The house was built on state land 3 years ago and despite a promise given to the local council head that the demolition would be postponed, Civil Administration representatives arrived and destroyed the house.

Har Hevron local council head Yochai Damari decried the discriminatory tactics of the Civil Administration and the government which ignores thousands of illegal Arab buildings and even legitimates them while at the same time not legitimating Jewish construction.



