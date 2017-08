15:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 850 dunam of Kfar Etzion land registered by JNF More than 850 dunams of Kfar Etzion's lands will be registered under the name of the JNF, 90 years after they were purchased and 50 years after the Kibbutz was reestablished after the Six Day War. The Kibbutz was previously destroyed in the War of Independence. Kfar Etzion congratulated Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked for initiating the registration procedure. ► ◄ Last Briefs