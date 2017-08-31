Man arrested over disappearance of 9-yr-old French girl

French police have arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a nine-year-old girl who vanished from a wedding attended by nearly 200 guests, amid fears she has been kidnapped.

Maëlys De Araujo has not been seen since 3am on Sunday when she was attending a family wedding in Pont-de-Beauvoisin, Isère, in the French Alps.

The suspect was 'near the wedding venue' when she disappeared, and his account of his whereabouts that night contained inconsistencies, a police source said.

A huge search of the area has been conducted with divers, search dogs, volunteer citizens and helicopters also helping, but police believe the girl was taken away in a car and kidnapped.