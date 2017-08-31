Young guests hosted at President's House

President Rivlin and his wife hosted the children of workers at the President's House who are starting first grade.

The president told the children that he felt as if his own children were starting first grade, adding that "you are officially changing from children into pupils and will soon go to your schools and classes.

"School is a special place, you meet new people, learn our wonderful language, read a lot and write a lot."

"You're all smiling and happy, its important that in school you know to look at your friends and care for them, to see who is less happy and help them."



