  Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17

Petition: Remove metal detectors from the Mughrabi Gate

The heads of 'Otzma Yehudit' [Jewish Power] have petitioned the Supreme Court, demanding the removal of metal detectors from the Mughrabi Gate, as  they were from other entrances to the Temple Mount.

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir submitted the petition.

