The heads of 'Otzma Yehudit' [Jewish Power] have petitioned the Supreme Court, demanding the removal of metal detectors from the Mughrabi Gate, as they were from other entrances to the Temple Mount.
Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir submitted the petition.
Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17
Petition: Remove metal detectors from the Mughrabi Gate
