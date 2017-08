14:28 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 'The Supreme Court busted the myth of its own holiness' Read more A Southern Tel Aviv activist calls it "a shame" the statue of Supreme Court President Miram Naor was removed from just outside the courthouse. "What's important is that the holiness of the Supreme Court is over." ► ◄ Last Briefs