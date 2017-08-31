14:24 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Lithuanian troops train at WWII concentration camp (JTA) — A battalion of Lithuanian special forces troops camped Monday at Kaunas’ Seventh Fort, the first of dozens of concentration camps set up by Nazi Germany after its 1941 eastward invasion, the Kauno Diena news website reported Thursday. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs