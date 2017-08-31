The Supreme Court has rejected a petition filed by the LGBT Association for the state's recognition of same-sex marriages.
The judges ruled that non-recognition of LGBT marriages does not contradict the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty.
|
13:34
Reported
News BriefsElul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17
High Court rejects petition to recognize LGBT marriages
