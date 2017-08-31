The Bnei Darom Junction of Highways 41 and 42 has been blocked to traffic in all directions following the protest of the disabled for more government assistance.
Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.
|
13:29
Reported
News BriefsElul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17
Disabled block Bnei Darom Junction in all directions
The Bnei Darom Junction of Highways 41 and 42 has been blocked to traffic in all directions following the protest of the disabled for more government assistance.
Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.
Last Briefs