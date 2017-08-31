2 explosions at Houston-area chemical plant

French chemicals group Arkema confirmed on Thursday that there were two predawn explosions at its flood-damaged plant in Crosby, Texas, 26 miles/40 kilometers northeast of Houston, and said there was a risk of further explosions at the site, according to Reuters. Other media said a deputy was reportedly taken to hospital after inhaling fumes.

On Tuesday, the company evacuated workers at the damaged plant who had not been evacuated last week, and Harris County ordered the evacuation of residents within a 1.5 mile/2.4-kilometer radius of the plant until further notice. The plant makes organic peroxides used in the production of plastic resins, polystyrene, paints and other products. They can become unstable and explode if they aren't properly refrigerated, and floodwaters from tropical storm Harvey knocked out power to the plant and then shut down backup generators needed to provide the refrigeration.