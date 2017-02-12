An elderly couple's caregiver reported that she had found their lifeless bodies in their apartment.
Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene were forced to pronounce their death. Police are investigating.
News BriefsElul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17
Gan Yavneh: 2 elderly people found dead
