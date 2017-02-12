13:06
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17

Gan Yavneh: 2 elderly people found dead

An elderly couple's caregiver reported that she had found their lifeless bodies in their apartment.

Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene were forced to pronounce their death. Police are investigating.

