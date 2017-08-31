13:03 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Search for missing soldier in the Golan Heights Searches are being conducted for an Israeli soldier who left his unit yesterday during an operation and has since disappeared. The searches are focusing on the Katzrin area where he was last seen. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs