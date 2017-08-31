Searches are being conducted for an Israeli soldier who left his unit yesterday during an operation and has since disappeared. The searches are focusing on the Katzrin area where he was last seen.
News BriefsElul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17
Search for missing soldier in the Golan Heights
