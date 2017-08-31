A seven-year-old girl who drowned in Lake Kinneret/the Sea of Galilee on Tuesday and was taken to the emergency room at the Ziv/Sieff Medical Center in Tzfat in serious condition without a pulse and without breathing, passed away this morning.
13:02
Reported
News BriefsElul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17
Kinneret drowning victim dies
