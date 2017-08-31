IDF Radio wants religious candidates

A new campaign by Galei Tzahal [Israel Defense Forces Radio] is encouraging young people who won't be entering combat to enter the screening process for various positions on the station in an effort to get a spectrum of staff reflecting that of Israeli society. The campaign stresses that it's not who you know and deals that will get you into the station.

Outgoing station commander Yaron Dekel, put out a special call to young religious Zionists, saying "Over the years, IDF Radio has been blessed with the outstanding youth of religious Zionism, as well as youth from other sectors of society. I see importance in the continued enlistment of members of religious Zionism to IDF Radio. The gates of the station are open to you. Come en masse."