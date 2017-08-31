Naor statue put up by Supreme Court critics

Those responsible for placing a statue of Supreme Court President Miriam Naor outside the court building have been identified as members of the Derech Chaim movement under the chairmanship of Rabbi Yitzhak Ginzburg, in cooperation with May Golan, the chairman of the "Ha'ir Ha'ivrit [Hebrew City] Association for the residents of the south Tel Aviv neighborhoods.

Derech Chaim is a movement that works to realize the vision of a Jewish state, and has been running a campaign under the headline "Enough of the High Court dictatorship."

