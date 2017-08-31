A photographer who photographed the golden statue of Supreme Court President Miriam Naor in front of the court building has been detained by the police, according to Channel 2 Television.
His details were taken and he was summoned for questioning,
09:01
Reported
Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17
Took picture of Naor statue; was detained by police
