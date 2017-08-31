Journalism Council: PM's media comments raise concerns

The Journalism Council issued a statement on Thursday in which it expressed regret at what it described as "the prime minister's repeated attack on the media and fanning hatred toward it."

The statement said, "It is very unfortunate and raises serious concerns to listen to a prime minister in Israel when he repeatedly attacks the media and turns public resentment toward it. There is no true democracy without free media. Marking it as a target for attack time after time is the essence of contempt for democracy and the right to express any opinion, including criticism even at the one standing at the helm. The Journalism Council expresses its hope that in the month of Selichot [penitential New Year's prayers -ed.] at the door of which the Israeli public stands, the prime minister will refrain from this style."