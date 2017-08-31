A woman about the age of 20 was moderately wounded in the upper body this morning in a stabbing on Haruv Street in Rishon Lezion.
The Magen David Adom treated her and evacuated her to Assaf Harofeh Hospital.
News BriefsElul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17
Moderately wounded in Rishon Lezion stabbing
