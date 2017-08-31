08:31
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17

Moderately wounded in Rishon Lezion stabbing

A woman about the age of 20 was moderately wounded in the upper body this morning in a stabbing on Haruv Street in Rishon Lezion.

The Magen David Adom treated her and evacuated her to Assaf Harofeh Hospital.

