07:58 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17 IDF confirms closure of Hevron radio station The Israel Defense Forces have confirmed Arab reports that the IDF closed the Al-Huriya radio station in HeVron. The station regularly broadcast content encouraging terrorism.