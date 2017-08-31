Gold statue of Judge Naor put in front of Supreme Court

Supreme Court security officials were shocked to discover this morning that a gold statue of Supreme Court President Miriam Naor was placed next to the court by unknown persons. Police were summoned to the scene.
