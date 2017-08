Iraqi forces have recaptured half of the last town held by the Islamic State (ISIS) group in northern Niniveh province as fierce clashes rage against jihadist fighters, the military said Wednesday, according to AFP.

General Abdelamir Yarallah, head of military operations in the region, said federal police and special units had hoisted the Iraqi flag after having "liberated" the eastern sector of Al-Ayadieh town and the nearby village of Qubuq.