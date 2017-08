Poland's tourism minister on Wednesday announced the dismissal of the head of the national tourism organization after he said he wanted to remove the Auschwitz memorial and a Jewish history museum from tours for foreign journalists, The Associated Press reports.

The minister, Witold Banka, said on Twitter he was dismissing Marek Olszewski immediately over "scandalous remarks" the head of the Polish Organization of Tourism made in Wednesday's Gazeta Wyborcza daily.